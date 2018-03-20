Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s plaque defaced in Kolkata

BJP supporters purify the statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee with Milk and Gangajol at Behala in South Kolkata . (Express file photo) BJP supporters purify the statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee with Milk and Gangajol at Behala in South Kolkata . (Express file photo)

A plaque with Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s name inscribed on it was found smeared with black ink on Monday in Presidency University. Police have been informed about the incident.

“We are very upset by this incident. It is a shameful thing to do. I cannot believe that it is the handiwork of our students. We will take steps to find out who is responsible for such an incident,” university Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia said.

Registrar Debojyoti Konar said a five-member committee will investigate the matter. The committee would comprise of the dean of students and other senior university officials, he said.

Mookerjee’s name, and those of other noted alumni of the university, had been inscribed on a pillar during last year’s renovation, which was undertaken to celebrate the 200th year of the institute.

