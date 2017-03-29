Jamrul is safe to consume, no need to panic: Speaker

STATE ASSEMBLY Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday held a press conference and asked the people of the state not to get carried away by a news report, which claimed that jamrul (water apple) is not safe to eat.

“There was a report in the media that water apples are harmful. But we have tested the fruit with the help of food experts from several universities and they have said that the fruit is safe to consume. I will request people not get carried away by such reports. There is no need to panic,” Banerjee said.

The Speaker also said that after the report was broadcast in a news channel last month, water apple farmers and distributors witnessed a loss of Rs 45 lakh every day and that about 15 lakh pieces of the fruit could not be sold per day.

