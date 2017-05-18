Jalpaiguri child trafficking case: CID files chargesheet against 7 accused

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

The CID on Wednesday filed its first chargesheet in a Jalpaiguri court against seven people, including a suspended BJP youth leader, in connection with the child trafficking racket it had busted in February. Sources in the agency said the investigation is still on and that there was sufficient evidence against those chargesheeted.

“Seven people have been chargesheeted, including Juhi Chowdhury,” ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express. Chowdhury, who was the general secretary of BJP’s Jalpaiguri Mahila Morcha, has been accused of helping the traffickers using her “political influence”. Her father, Rabindra Narayan Chowdhury, was a BJP state committee leader and a party district unit chief. Both were removed by BJP after their name cropped up in the case.

The seven accused have been chargesheeted under IPC sections 370 (5) (offence involving trafficking of more than one minor), 420 (cheating), 467 and 468 (forgery), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (tampering with evidence) and various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The names of two top BJP leaders had also come up during investigation, but they have not been named in the first chargesheet. “They haven’t been named but investigation is on. It is mentioned in the chargesheet that the accused were using their political influence. We will be able to proceed against them only when their role is clear,” another official told The Indian Express.

Chandana Chakraborty, who was chairperson of the NGO Bimala Sishu Griho, Sonali Mondal, its chief adoption officer, Chakraborty’s aide Manas Bhowmick, former District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) of Darjeeling Mrinal Ghosh, his wife and DCPO Jalpaiguri Sasmita Ghosh and Darjeeling Child Welfare Committee member Debasish Chanda are among the seven who have been chargesheeted.

