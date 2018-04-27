Jadavpur University teachers stage protest against ‘attempts to curb freedom of speech’

Jadavpur University. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Jadavpur University. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

(JU) teachers on Thursday staged a sit-in against the draft West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulations) Rules. A government committee recently formulated the 28-page rules, which propose restrictions on teachers. A copy of the draft was leaked recently.

Some sections of the draft rules prevent teachers in service from criticising the state government and its decisions publically especially in the media. The JU professors have criticised the draft, calling it an attempt to curb the freedom of expression of college and university teachers.

“We demand the scrapping of the draft rules of West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulations) Act. We also want the state government to scrap the act as well,’’ said Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association assistant secretary Partha Pratim Ray.

“It is aimed at curbing the freedom of expression of the teachers and we are of the view that the act only intends to serve this particular purpose rather than improving the standard of education in the state.’’

About 200 teachers and non-teaching staff took part in the two-hour sit-in. The Calcutta University Teachers’ Association expressed solidarity with the cause.

