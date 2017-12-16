Jadavpur University: ‘Outsiders’ vandalise student union room, beat up guards; two arrested

“Some outsiders, including a woman, entered the campus last night. They were in an inebriated condition. They entered into a verbal altercation with security guards when they were asked to leave the campus,” Registrar P K Ghosh said “Some outsiders, including a woman, entered the campus last night. They were in an inebriated condition. They entered into a verbal altercation with security guards when they were asked to leave the campus,” Registrar P K Ghosh said

Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly entering Jadavpur University on Thursday night and vandalising the students’ union room on the campus. Students of the varsity claimed that a woman, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, had forcefully entered the campus. When she failed to produce her identity card and was asked to leave, the woman along with some outsiders allegedly beat up two security guards and later ransacked the students’ union room, they said. A varsity student was injured in the scuffle.

Speaking to reporters, Registrar P K Ghosh said, “Some outsiders, including a woman, entered the campus last night. They were in an inebriated condition. They entered into a verbal altercation with security guards when they were asked to leave the campus. Some students also joined in and a scuffle ensued between them. We have lodged a complaint with the police. We think that some measures will be taken to further strengthen the security on the campus.”

Based on the complaint lodged by university authorities, officers of Jadavpur police station arrested two persons, said sources. None have been named by the police, sources added. Following the incident, varsity authorities held a meeting to discuss ways to strengthen security on the campus.

“We never witnessed such an incident before. A woman who could not give her proper identity forcefully entered the campus. She was drunk and could not tell us what the purpose of her visit was. When the security guard asked her to leave, she called some outsiders and beat up the guards. Later, they also vandalised the union room,” said a student.

