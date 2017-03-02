Jadavpur University ‘molestation’ controversy: Was branded a molester without investigation, humiliated, says Sushil Mandi

Sushil Mandi Sushil Mandi

Two days after Kolkata Police found Sushil Mandi, the Jadavpur University student accused of molesting a fellow student, he claimed he had “disappeared” because he was humiliated on account of caste.

“As an activist, I took part in many programmes protesting sexual exploitation of women. But the way I was branded a molester without due investigation was unprecedented and humiliating to say the least,” he said. “My lower caste background and this humiliation forced me to leave the campus and stay away from everything, including my near and dear ones.”

On January 15, a 22-year-old female student posted on social media that she was molested. While she did not name the person who did it, a student group later accused and shamed Sushil Mandi. On February 2, he went missing. The next day, his family filed an FIR against the girl and four others under sections pertaining to defamation, abducion and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case hasn’t been withdrawn and a police officer said, “Right now, investigation is still on in the case and we are tracking evidence. If there’s evidence that he was targeted due to his caste, we will take action.”