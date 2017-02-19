Jadavpur University: Had demanded an apology; was offered his explanation instead, says ‘molestation victim’

At the heart of a heated Jadavpur University (JU), hushed whispers follow this 22-year-old student wherever she goes. A fortnight ago, she had alleged on social media that she was harassed by a member of the student organisation Radical. Although she didn’t name the person, another students organisation alleged it was MPhil tribal student Sushil Mandi. Mandi later “disappeared” and now a case has been registered against the student. Since then, she claims she has been on the receiving end of a smear campaign.

“Wherever I go, people tell others ‘get away, she will accuse you of molesting her’,” she said. “I have only been in JU for a few months. I didn’t know his name then. I didn’t know his caste. What am I exactly blamed for? That I was molested and I spoke out? Of course I want him to be found. But does that change the fact that I was molested?”

After the incident, she said she confronted Radical and demanded that he apologise. “He did not and instead the party gave his explanation,” she said. On February 3, Sushil Mandi’s family filed an FIR against the woman student and four others under sections pertaining to defamation, abduction and the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. Speaking to The Sunday Express, a Kolkata Police officer said, “We have a copy of the allegations made by the girl, however we haven’t received a formal complaint from her. Right now the priority is to find Sushil Mandi and we are investigating the matter.”

She said that since the issue had taken a casteist colour, she has been called a “Brahminical stooge”. “I don’t understand where the entire allegation that I am a Brahmin comes from. My parents both belong to OBC, but if I talk about that, then I am sure my parents will be asked to show their caste certificate,” she said. On the university campus, there have been protests demanding “justice” for Sushil Mandi. For the woman student, who is a graduate from Kerala, she doesn’t understand much of what’s written on the posters.

“I can’t read Bangla. But put the English words in them – my name, “cigarette” or “abortion” – and I know what it is about. I had been a victim of sexual abuse in the past, so I understand the importance of speaking out. I am a feminist, I don’t have an agenda to brand anyone and everyone a molester,” she said. With exams around the corner, the student adds that the incident has also exposed the fault lines related to gender in Leftist student bodies. “Always in Left circles, there is a tendency to not talk about issues pertaining to gender.

Here the idea is that Left unity is more important and talking about feminism suddenly makes you bourgeois. At JU, there is a sense that the student leaders are also their ‘dada’ (elder brother). Hence, they’re incapable of crossing the line. But this also allows them to get away with various forms of male privilege – whether its molestation or gas lighting someone. Others have also come to me and spoken about this.”