‘It will affect our livelihood’: Fishermen write to Centre over coastal notification

Two fishermen groups has written to the central government, raising several objections to the Draft Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2018, issued by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. A letter addressed to the director of the ministry (IA-III Division) Arvind Nautiyal was submitted to East Midnapore district magistrate office on Monday by representatives of Kanthi Mahakuma Khoti Matsyajibi Union and Dakshin Banga Matyajibi Forum (DMF).

According to DMF, changes in the CRZ notification issued in April this year will have adverse effect on the livelihoods of fishermen in the coastal region.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DMF vice-president Debasis Shyamal said, “The Centre has gone silent on the rights of fishermen in its new notification. The draft also violates Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which states that the central government shall take all measures to protect and improve the quality of the environment. The present CRZ, 2011 notification says that setback zones be demarcated, livelihoods be protected and unchecked development curtailed. The draft CRZ, 2018 notification overturns these by removing safeguards, facilitating development and in turn paving the way for the Sagarmala programmes.”

Environmentalist Soumendra Mohan Ghosh said, “If construction is undertaken in the regulation zone it will lead to air, water and noise pollution.” State minister for fisheries Chandranath Sinha said, “We are looking into the matter… But first we need to find out what is there in the new notification… If need be we will bring the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” Sinha told The Indian Express.

