‘It is a matter of pride’: Bangladeshi students in Kolkata prepare for Sheikh Hasina’s visit

Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina. (File) Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina. (File)

Bangladeshi students at Visva Bharati University are preparing for a grand reception for Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday. “We will sing national anthems of both countries, our ashram song and one Vedic sloka. If time permits, we will perform some patriotic and Rabindranath Tagore’s songs,’’ said MA student Mohammad Aftab Uddin, who is from Mymensingh.

He said they will interact with Hasina if they get an opportunity. About 30 students of Sangit Bhavana, including over 10 from Bangladesh, will present a musical performance when Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh Bhavan at the university.

Another Bangladeshi student, Abdullah al Mamun, said he is honoured to be a part of the event. “It is a great initiative to set up a Bangladesh Bhavan. It is a matter of great pride for over one hundred Bangladeshi students studying here. A large number of Bangladeshi students including myself are taking part in the cultural programmes to honour prime ministers of both countries,” said Mamun, a PhD scholar.

Journalism and Mass Communication student Florida Rosario said they have been working to decorate the Bhavan. “Four to five students have been given the task to decorate the Bhavan. There will be artwork and other installations inside the Bhavan. We are working on war-footing,” said Rosario, who is from Dhaka.

