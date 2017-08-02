‘Iron rod inserted into private parts’

Representational image Representational image

A 61-year-old woman, who was allegedly gangraped by three men who also inserted a metal rod into her private parts after she objected to them consuming alcohol, passed away on Monday after a 27-day struggle to survive.

Police said one person had been arrested in the case. “We have arrested the main accused, Rajeshwari Maity. Raids are on to catch the other three accused,” said a senior police officer. However, the woman’s family alleged the police only swung into action after her death.

Sources in Calcutta National Medical College Hospital, where she was admitted, said she had given a statement to the police that the main accused had tied a belt around her neck, blindfolded her and then raped her, after which he brutalised her with an iron rod.

Police sources said the incident had taken place on July 4 in Sadeshkhali, North-24 Parganas. The woman had allegedly objected to the accused consuming alcohol in front of a small hotel she operated in Sandeshkhali. Under pressure from locals, they left the place, but returned at night when the woman was returning home and attacked her, the sources said. She was found by her son, who rushed her to Sandeshkhali primary health centre, from there she was referred to National Medical College. The family filed a complaint at Sandeshkhali police station on July 6, after which an FIR was registered.

“She was admitted here for 27 days, and succumbed to her injury yesterday,” said a hospital source.

