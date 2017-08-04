Investors of Rose Valley vandalise company hotel, two detained

At the Park Prime Hotel, which was vandalised, in Kolkata on Thursday. Express At the Park Prime Hotel, which was vandalised, in Kolkata on Thursday. Express

A MOB comprising duped investors and agents connected to the Rose Valley chit fund scam on Thursday vandalised Park Prime Hotel on A J C Bose Road in Kolkata’s Minto Park, demanding their money back. The hotel is owned by the Rose Valley Group. Around 500 investors had assembled in front of the hotel after they were allegedly invited by the hotel authorities for a talk on settlement of payments, police told PTI. The situation turned hostile when the hotel authorities denied to meet the people, who in anger vandalised the hotel’s cafeteria and the reception room.

“Around 12.30 pm, around 500 agents and investors of Rose Valley assembled in front of the hotel and started raising slogans demanding that the had lost be refunded. Suddenly, they entered the hotel compound and vandalised the reception area. They broke glass panes and furniture,” said a police officer.

Police force, led by DC (South) Praveen Tripathi and DC (South East Division) Gaurav Sharma rushed to the spot and brought situation under control. Two persons have been detained.

“We have been given assurances several times. We are poor and have lost our hard earned money. The investigation has been on for years… when will we get our money back?” asked a protester.

The Rose Valley chit fund scam is over Rs 17,000 crore and the ED had recently attached Rs 300 crore worth of assets of the Rose Valley group for alleged money laundering. Group owner Gautam Kundu is now in a jail in Kolkata.

