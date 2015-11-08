Intolerance: PM Modi call for sabka vikas refers only to Hindus, says activist Swami Agnivesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

While criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “deafening silence” against alleged communal politics, activist Swami Agnivesh claimed Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had penned the “original seed of poison” that were fundamental to the “communal politics of RSS and the BJP”.

“In his writings in the 1920s, Savarkar had said that only those people belonging to religions that originated in India are to be trusted. Those who belong to ‘foreign’ religion can’t be trusted. Their patriotism is under question, he wrote. This is the foundation for their politics and the Prime Minister’s silence is stunning,” he said in Kolkata.

“The silence of the Prime Minister is a deliberate, instigating and orchestrated,” Agnivesh added.

Claiming that the Modi government’s call for “sabka vikas” referred to only Hindus, He claimed that the “real” meaning of the slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ has become clear in the RSS resolution recently adopted at its executive meeting in Ranchi. “The resolution clearly states that the word ‘sabka’ means those religions which have originated in India like Hindus, Jainism, Buddhism and Sikhism,” he added.

“The RSS and the Hindutva elements, such as Ram Sena and Hindu Sena, want to break this country on religious lines… they are itching to declare India as a Hindu state. The Hindutva lobby has been active for quite sometime. It has found itself in the seat of power now with Narendra Modi as PM. The RSS just can’t wait to declare India as Hindu Rashtra. This is height of intolerance,” he said.

While saying that the country was on the brink of a “similar disaster” like the Partition, Agnivesh said: “Our Prime Minister says that he is the Prime Minister of 125 crore people. But so many statements have been made… such divisive statements by members of Parliament of his party and even his Cabinet minister. But he hasn’t spoken out against them or disciplined them. This is complicity.”

While saying that “we live in an age characterised by height of intolerance”, Agnivesh appealed to the people to “speak up, to be ready and be counted”. “We still have caste politics in the country. We still have communal politics. We have a barbaric crime like female foeticide still taking place in a civilized country like ours. We need to speak up and be counted,” he said.

Agnivesh also claimed that RSS and BJP would be taught a lesson on Sunday, when Bihar Assembly elections results are announced. “Winning Bihar is not so easy and the people of Bihar will respond to their communal politics strongly. Whatever the results are, it will be good because it will be the verdict of the people. Polarisation hasn’t succeed,” he added.

Agnivesh announced that he, along with representatives from different religions, would take out a march on November 27 from the house of the Muslim man at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, who was lynched following rumours of beef consumption. The march will end at Raj Ghat in Delhi on November 30.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App