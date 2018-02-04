International Kolkata Book Fair 2018: Everything you need to know

CM Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of International Kolkata Book Fair. (Source: Twitter/Mamata Banerjee) CM Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of International Kolkata Book Fair. (Source: Twitter/Mamata Banerjee)

The 42nd edition of the International Kolkata Book fair is underway in West Bengal and has been garnering a large crowd of avid readers from across the country. The book fair was inaugurated by Mamata Banerjee on January 30 and will conclude on February 11. The fair, dubbed as the world’s largest book fair, is being organised at Central Park Mela Complex at Salt Lake in Karunamayee.

The timings for the fair are between 12 pm to 8 pm. A major attraction of the world book fair is the Kolkata Literature Festival which will be held simultaneously with the world book fair from February 8 and will continue till February 10 at the same location. The theme of the Kolkata World Book Fair 2018 is France as it completes its third year as the partner country at the international book fair. To celebrate the French literature, an elaborate function was organised on the opening day which coincidentally was also France Day. Meanwhile, on Sunday Children’s Day was celebrated while Saturday was highlighted as Bangladesh Day.

Nine books penned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including five Bengali titles were released at the International World Book Fair this year. “I am an ordinary person… but I love to pen down my thoughts. I hope the books will be liked by everyone, including the young generation,” Banerjee had said while releasing all the nine books at the inauguration of the fair on January 30.

The interactive sessions at the Kolkata Book Fair has authors from various countries including Russia, Colombia, Spain, Scotland, Australia, France, USA and Bangladesh who will interact with the visitors in various sessions and panels. In a bid to make it easier for visitors to locate stalls during the World Book Fair an android and IOS mobile app developed by the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation has been introduced. The organisers have also made special wi-fi zones for the visitors at the venue.

