‘Internal Trinamool feud’ kills one in Kaliachak

One person was killed as a result of an alleged feud between Trinamool Congress factions in Kaliachak area of Malda district late on Monday night.

The incident reportedly took place at a local TMC meeting held to finalise its candidates for the panchayat polls. The leaders of two rival camps got into a fight over the candidate list, following which one of them brandished a revolver and fired shots, local sources said. One of the bullets allegedly hit Mizanur Rahman (26) who was standing outside. He was rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital and later referred to a hospital in Kolkata, but died on the way.

Rahman’s family alleged that he was in a TMC factional feud. Based on their complaint, police have arrested two persons, Sukratul Alam and Musibar Ali. However, officers did not confirm the allegations of a factional feud.

Malda Superintendent of Police Arnab Ghosh said, “Yesterday, one person named Mizanur Rahman was killed after a bullet hit his head. We have arrested two persons. So far, we have not found any political dispute behind his death. It was a local dispute as per the preliminary investigation.”

TMC Malda president Moazzem Hossain denied the allegation. “The meeting was held without any disturbance. However, some miscreants fired bullets at our workers from outside. They were not associated with our party. These are the miscreants who had attacked Kaliachak police station,” he said.

