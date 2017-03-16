Mamata Banerjee orders increased security at govt hospitals

After a baby was kidnapped from the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday ordered increased security at all government hospitals. The decision was taken at a meeting of top police officers and government officials with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It was attended by Home Secretary Maloy Dey, DGP Surjit Kar Purkayastha, Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, DIG (CID) Rajesh Kumar, Director of health and Services B R Satpathy, Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and other officials.

As per sources, Mamata was upset over the incident, which had taken place on Tuesday, and expressed it at the meeting. The incident came just weeks after she had reprimanded private healthcare institutes for “unethical” practices and passed a bill in the Assembly to monitor them.

“As per the CM’s instructions, a committee will be formed to see how security at hospitals could be enhanced. Kolkata Police is probing yesterday’s incident with utmost importance. We will be installing more CCTV cameras. From medical colleges to block-level health centers, all will soon be covered under CCTV cameras. Police is also looking into other aspects to ensure best security inside health premises,” said DGP Purkayastha.

According to sources, CM has asked police and health officials to work together to put in place an efficient system at government hospitals. On Tuesday, soon after the kidnapping was reported, an irate mob had gathered at the hospital and blocked a road for about 30 minutes. A police force was deployed at the site to control the situation.

During the meeting CM also asked people to identify “outsiders” who tried to create chaos at the hospital by taking advantage of the situation.

“There are people who took advantage of the emotional status of victim’s family to create violence. We will ensure that such people are not left free,” said Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

A special three-member committee comprising off DGP Surjit Kar Purkayastha, Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Director of health and Services B.R.Satpathy was formed Tuesday to look into the kidnapping incident.

Meanwhile, at an internal meeting of hospital authorities at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, authorities decided that all staff shall enter hospital premises with proper identification cards. The authorities have also decided to abolish the “ayah” system at maternity ward. No person other than immediate relative will be allowed to be at the ward to take care of the child.

