Indians killed in Iraq: Pall of gloom in Nadia villages as bodies of Mosul migrants arrive

A casket of one of the 38 victims being loaded onto an IAF aircraft in Baghdad. (AP File Photo) A casket of one of the 38 victims being loaded onto an IAF aircraft in Baghdad. (AP File Photo)

The mortal remains of two migrant workers, who were among the 39 killed by ISIS in Iraq’s Mosul, were handed over to their families in Nadia district on Tuesday.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the houses of Khokon Sikdar and Samar Tikadar of Ilshamari in Tehatta and Mahakhula of Chapra respectively when the coffins reached.

On Monday evening, the bodies were brought to Kolkata in a special aircraft. After making stops at Amritsar and Patna, the aircraft reached Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. State Technical Education, Training and Skill Development Minister Purnendu Basu received the mortal remains at the airport, from where they were taken to Kalyani Hospital. On Tuesday morning, the remains were brought to Nadia.

At Sikdar’s village, locals staged a protest demanding compensation for his family. The protest was later lifted after district officials informed them Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family. Sikdar’s wife Namita broke down after seeing her husband’s coffin.

At Mahakhula village, Tikadar’s wife Dipali had fainted several times since Monday night. Dipali is an ICDS worker and is also engaged in beedi making to make ends meet. She has a son Sudipta (14) and a daughter Sharmila (9) to support.

State minister Ujjwal Biswas and Trinamool Congress’s Nadia district president Gouri Dutta accompanied the coffins to the homes of Sikdar and Tikadar. “We have provided jobs to Dipali Tikadar and Namita Sikdar,” Biswas told reporters.

Dutta said, “We have given a job to Sikdar’s daughter, a college student. But Tikadar’s children are minors. So we cannot give them jobs at present.”

Sikdar’s mortal remains were buried at the compound of his home while those of Tikadar were taken to Nabadweep for cremation. Both migrants had gone to work in Iraq through an agency in 2011. Their families lost contact with them in mid-2014.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had told Parliament last month that 40 Indians were abducted by ISIS from Mosul in Iraq in June 2014, but one of them escaped. The remaining 39 were taken to Badoosh and killed.

