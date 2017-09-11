In London, Kanyashree scheme to feature in Durga Puja event

An Durga Puja pandal in south Kolkata. Partha Paul An Durga Puja pandal in south Kolkata. Partha Paul

This Durga Puja, the state government’s flagship Kanyashree scheme will be the theme of this year’s festivities at the Camden Community Centre near the famous King’s Cross Railway Station in central London.

This is the first time that a government scheme will feature at the event, popularly known as ‘Camden Durga Puja’, which has been an annual affair for the last 54 years.

“Personally the scheme touched my heart. A large number of girls have benefited from it. Recently, it was acknowledged by the UN, which generated a lot of interest golobally and especially London. The committee took a decision that we should select this scheme as our Durga Puja theme this year to create more awareness about it,” said Dr. Ananda Gupta, chairman of the London Durga Puja and Dusserah Committee that organises the event.

At the event, stalls and posters of the government schemes will be put up to popularise the scheme.

Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel company, L N Mittal, is the patron of the organising committee. He was among the dignitaries who shared stage with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the first academic session (2017-2018) of St. Xavier’s University. The chief minister had spoken about Kanyashree Prakalpa scheme at the time that was appreciated by Mittal.

The London Durga Puja and Dusserah Committee has collaborated with Kolkata-based community puja “Tridhara Akalbodhan”. Member, mayor-in-council of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Debasish Kumar, who has been associated with Tridhara Akalbodhan for a long time, said that there will be a cultural exchange between the two puja communities.

“We will live telecast the London Puja on giant screens in our pandal and they will live telecast our puja in Camden Community centre. It will be a great example of cultural exchange between puja committees separated by thousands of miles,” said Kumar.

The South Kolkata puja committee’s theme for this year’s puja is “Modernism a boon or a curse”, which has been conceptualised by artist Gouranga Kuila.

In June, the United Nations honoured the state government for the scheme at a ceremony held at the World Forum, The Hague in The Netherlands.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App