In FB post, Kolkata Police offer reward for information on three ABT ‘terrorists’

The Kolkata Police on Saturday night posted pictures of suspected members of Bangladeshi terror group with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) on its Facebook page, and announced a reward for any information about them.

“Our Special Task Force is on the lookout for three suspected terrorists whose photographs we are sharing. Please share any information about them that you may have or chance upon. Inbox us or give a buzz at our Control Room @ 100,” the post read.

“The identity of those sharing information will not be revealed. Credible informants will be suitably rewarded. Please share this post as much as possible. Please let us know if you happen to spot them,” it further read.

In a major breakthrough, the STF had Tuesday arrested two suspected ABT terrorists, along with an arms dealer from Basirhat. One of them possessed a false Aadhaar card, among other documents.

