In Bengal, father claims acid attack by uncle as six-month-old fights for sight

A six-month-old girl is fighting to save her eyesight in a Kolkata hospital after a suspected chemical was poured into her eyes. While her father, who comes from Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district abutting Kolkata, allege that his brother (the infant’s uncle) poured acid in her eyes, police said there are loose ends, and that the probe is likely to include the parents as well.

The parents — Jayanta Chakraborty and wife Tumpa — are both beggars. While the incident, according to them, occurred on September 3, the baby was admitted to Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC) a good fortnight later on Monday. On Wednesday, CNMC superintendent Dr Pitbaran Chakraborty said, “We have referred her to another hospital for better treatment.” She was admitted to Regional Institute of Opthalmology of Calcutta Medical College.

A doctor who was part of her treatment at CNMC, said, “She has been diagnosed with inflammatory cells in anterior chamber of the eye, which may or may not be due to an acid attack.” Maintaining that outside influence had likely led to the critical situation, the doctor said, “It (influence) has completely melted the cornea and lower portion of her left eye. Her right eye has been partially damaged.” It is “next to impossible” to bring back her eyesight, he said.

The case was initiated under IPC Section 341 (wrongful restraints), 326A (acid attack), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Superintendent of Police (Baruipur) Arijit Sinha said, “It was found during investigation that the complainant’s mother, Sabitri Chakraborty, had earlier lodged a complaint against Jayanta over a family dispute. He was subsequently arrested. Primary investigation has thrown up several questions.

Local witnesses have not corroborated the allegations until now.” The police said they may interrogate Jayanta and the others named in the FIR, and that they are not ready to give anybody a clean cheat yet.

