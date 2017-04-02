IIT-Kharagpur student found dead on rail tracks near institute

THE BODY of a IIT-Kharagpur student, with his head severed, has been found on the railway tracks near the institute in West Midnapore district. The deceased, Sana Shreeraj (20), reportedly committed suicide. No suicide note has been recovered yet by the police. Sana’s family — residents of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh — has alleged that he was being ragged and tortured and was pushed to commit suicide by his seniors.

Sources said Sana, a resident of Lala Lajpat Roy Hostel on the IIT campus, was last seen attending classes on Thursday. IIT-Kharagpur Registrar Pradip Payne said: “He was a third-year electrical engineering student. It’s an unfortunate and tragic incident. I cannot comment on the reason behind the incident. We have our own mechanism and the matter will be looked into. We will speak to the family but it’s not the right time.”

Sana’s father Rammana, meanwhile, told mediapersons: “I cannot believe he committed suicide… he must have been driven to it. Something definitely happened that led him end his life.”

Police, on the other hand, are uncertain whether Sana had committed suicide or was accidentally hit by a train, leading to his death.

Police said this is the second such incident in the IIT this year. In January, a third-year civil engineering student, Lokesh Meena, had allegedly committed suicide by throwing himself before a moving train.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now