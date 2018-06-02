Follow Us:
Saturday, June 02, 2018
IIT-Kharagpur signs MoUs with Australian universities

MOU's are signed with University of Melbourne and University of Newcastle of Australia.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Updated: June 2, 2018 6:13:17 am
iit, iit kgp, iit kharagpur, iit placements From the semester beginning in July, full-time Dual Doctoral Programmes (DDP) will be rolled out in collaboration with University of Melbourne (File photo)
IIT-Kharagpur has signed agreements with University of Melbourne and University of Newcastle of Australia for joint study programmes, said a statement issued by the institute on Friday.

From the semester beginning in July, full-time Dual Doctoral Programmes (DDP) will be rolled out in collaboration with University of Melbourne. The MoU with University of Newcastle is focused on joint academic and research programmes, joint supervision of doctoral and masters students and other exchange and knowledge sharing initiatives.

“We are delighted that University of Melbourne… will now be our partner in grooming a very select group of doctoral students from our two countries,” said Prof Baidurya Bhattacharya, IIT-Kgp Dean of International Relations.

