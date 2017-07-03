NBCFDC opens biogas plants under CSR initiative

This project was undertaken by the IIT’s Department of Chemical Engineering through the institute’s Institutional Development Program. This project was undertaken by the IIT’s Department of Chemical Engineering through the institute’s Institutional Development Program.

IIT-Kharagpur and National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) jointly inaugurated domestic biogas plants under the CSR programme in Bhemua 10 Number Gram Panchayat on Friday.

NBCFDC, a Government of India Undertaking under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, had sanctioned a project to construct 15 such plants in the state.

This project was undertaken by the IIT’s Department of Chemical Engineering through the institute’s Institutional Development Program. The project started in April under the supervision of Professor B C Meikap and his team.

Seven plants have already been constructed, out of which two plants are ready to be handed over to beneficiaries. The rest will be handed over in a month.

“Bio-Gas has significant potential to supply sustainable renewable clean energy for cooking purpose. Initiative of NBCFDC will encourage other organisations to come forward for construction of Bio-Gas plants in villages through their CSR program,” said Meikap after handing over two big bio-gas plants constructed by BDO, Patashpur-II with technical expertise from IIT-Kharagpur.

