IIT Kharagpur law school starts cell to extend legal help

The Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law, a law school of IIT Kharagpur, has started a Legal Aid and IP Facilitation Cell to provide legal services to the needy and enable legal literacy. According to a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur, faculty and students of the law school associated with the cell will provide legal aid as an enabling and outreach activity. Prof. Padmavati M, Dean of the law school, said, “What happens if an 80-year-old complains of being mistreated and dispossessed of his/her property by his/her son? How long can he wait for a legal solution to the problem? In marital cases, too, timely legal advice may lead to early resolution. When we enable the mechanism of legal aid to, say, the village sarpanch or panchayat head, who are the first level of authority, then we are already enabling the people. This is the reason why the cell’s plan of spreading legal literacy is so important.”

The cell will also provide assistance on cyber issues, in the protection of indigenous crafts, and other areas where its expertise in intellectual property rights will be needed. The cell will also run the Legal Aid and IP Facilitation camp on Saturdays to provide help to whoever requires it.

According to the statement, a significant activity of the cell will be to provide IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) protection service, especially where its expertise is needed in building a case for GI and registering it. Prof. Padmavati also hopes that the cell will eventually go online in order to provide legal assistance to a larger number of people. The Rajiv Gandhi School of Intellectual Property Law was established in 2006 with a vision of building scientists and engineers into Intellectual Property Lawyers.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App