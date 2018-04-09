IIT-Kharagpur kicks off project to aid conservation

IIT-Kharagpur IIT-Kharagpur

In an effort to aid conservation efforts in the state, IIT-Kharagpur has initiated a pilot project to protect the cultural heritage of cities and towns along the course of the Hooghly, a state issued by the institute said.

The Institute’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences will team up with University of Liverpool, UK. The project focuses on five former trading posts and garrison settlements along the Hooghly: Bandel, Chinsurah, Chandannagar, Serampore and Barrackpore.

Jenia Mukherjee, spearheading the project on the IIT-Kgp side, said, “This stretch from Bandel to Barrackpore is thickly loaded with history and culture, and encapsulates the entire trajectory of prosperity to decay that Bengal has been witness to.” The project is being jointly funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, UK and the Indian Council for Historical Research.

