IIT-Kharagpur holds workshop, plans to tackle mental stress in students

In a bid to tackle mental stress in its students, IIT-Kharagpur held a workshop in campus Tuesday for recommendations to promote mental, physical and psychological wellness. The workshop was initiated by the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Director of IIT-Kgp, Partha Pratim Chakrabarti, said the institute has taken many initiatives to identify core strengths of its students and eliminate weaknesses.

“There are three kinds of stress a student faces during his time at an IIT — parental stress, peer stress and technology addiction stress. We want to relieve them of these stresses through various programmes. We have decided to conduct four programmes for our students. An induction programme in the first year, assimilation programme in second year, a re-orientation programme during third year and a de-induction programme in fourth year. These programmes will be conducted starting this year,” Prof Chakrabarti said.

The institute also has a counselling centre which tackles various problems faced by students. IIT-Kharagpur has also formed four student representative councils for undergraduate, post graduate, research scholar and women students to address their problems.

“Identifying problems faced by students will not serve the desired purpose. We have to find the core strength of each student and nurture it. When a student works hard, he is bound to face failures. We want to build resilience and teach students how to handle failures,” Prof Chakrabarti said.

The institute is also encouraging its students to take part in extra-curricular activities to find a balance between studies and their personal life.

“There are about sixty student societies in IIT-Kharagpur, and students can also enroll in health and fitness programmes. They should engage in creative work and learn time management. We do not want to make anything mandatory for students. They are free to engage in any activity of their choice. It is more of a participatory initiative aimed for the welfare of students,” he added.

