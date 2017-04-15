IIT-Kharagpur developing tools to make computers understand Bengali

IIT-KHARAGPUR is working with Google to develop a Bengali treebank to help understand grammatical structure of Bengali texts as well as their meaning, a statement issued by the engineering institute on Friday said.

Researchers at the department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT-KGP are developing tools to help computers understand Bengali texts. They are working with the Department of Information Technology to develop various resources and tools for Bengali. The research will enable the computer to read Bengali documents on the users’ behalf.

“Such tools will enable a far better online experience for a Bengali language user,” said Sudeshna Sarkar, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

