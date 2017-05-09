IISCO accident: ‘Action against three officials, jobs promised to victims’ family’

Indian Iron and Steel Company (IISCO) on Monday said it has taken action against three of its officials over an incident at its steel plant in Burnpur that claimed four lives.

“One general manager-ranked official and a crane operator have been suspended till enquiry is complete. One DGM-ranked official has also been showcaused,” an IISCO official told The Indian Express.

Soon after the incident, IISCO authorities initiated an enquiry into the case. “A high-level enquiry committee has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident. Management will extend all support to the affected persons and their families,” an official had said on Saturday.

“The company is offering employment to one descendent of each of the deceased,” said Bhaskar Kumar, IISCO spokesperson.

The incident took place at IISCO’s plant in Burnpur on Saturday, when molten steel fell on labourers who were working in the CCP (Continue Casting Plant) unit. Two labourers who received heavy burn injuries were declared brought dead at Burnpur IISCO Hospital, while two of the four persons who were injured later succumbed on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Shankar Nag, Sandip Chatterjee, Sahnawaz Sheikh and Ashish Sikka. All of them were contract labourers, sources said.

The incident had created anger among workers, who alleged it was caused due to negligence towards safety mechanism.

