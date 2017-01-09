Idris Ali threatened over FB posts

Idris Ali Idris Ali

The MP alleged that he received an anonymous call on his personal phone threatening to kill him.

The complaint states, “The unidentified person abused (Idris Ali) in filthy language for his Facebook posts of political nature. The caller, who refused to be identified threatened to kill him if the MP dared to say anything against India’s PM Narendra Modi.”

The alleged phone call came a day after Ali had chaired a press conference where the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati issued a fatwa, offering a reward of Rs 25 lakh to anyone who will “cut off PM Narendra Modi’s beard, shave his head and smear him with black ink”. The move had come comes against the Centre’s decision to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes and Ali, himself, has been very critical of the move.

The complaint further adds that the call had made “multiple calls” and “showed no remose for being abusive”. The call, which came at 10:40am on Sunday morning lasted a “couple of minutes” and in it, the caller “kept on praising PM Modi and kept on repeating that he won’t tolerate any critic against him, whoever it comes from”.

The complaint, lodged with the Kolkata Police, has requested that the MP’s security be beefed up.