Clash in Hooghly over ‘support’ for Pakistan’s team after Indo-Pak cricket finals

Pakistan won their first Champions Trophy title with an 180 run demolition of India. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan won their first Champions Trophy title with an 180 run demolition of India. (Source: Reuters)

A CLASH took place between two groups in Hooghly district on Sunday after India lost against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

The incident took place in Urdibazar area of Chandannagar. Police sources said that at around 9 pm, a group of people allegedly started raising slogans, expressing their support for the Pakistan cricket team, and set off firecrackers.

The celebration did not go down well with the other group. Both the groups then started abusing each other and later, it turned into a physical fight. People from both factions even threw glass bottles at each other, police said. Local sources said five people have been injured in the clash.

“A suo motu case has been registered in Chandannagar police station. Few people have been identified, who were the main instigators. We are conducting raids and the instigators won’t be spared. Situation in the area is peaceful now,” Additional Superintendent of Police Atul B told The Indian Express. Sources said a case under IPC sections of rioting has been registered.

Movement of residents has been restricted in the area and huge police force deployed to monitor the situation, as per police sources. BJP Hooghly president Bhaskar Bhattacharya lauded police officers for preventing the situation from escalating any further.

“It is sad that people are fighting over a sport. It’s our country and we must support India. I have heard that at least ten people from both the groups were injured in the clash. However, police did a good job and things were brought under control,” the BJP district president said.

In a similar incident, a group of people clashed in Kaikhali area of VIP Road in Kolkata after the match. However, police and locals responded promptly and brought the situation under control.

Police sources said they are keeping a check on social media to stop people from circulating anything that might trigger further clashes.

