I rarely accept honour, says Amol Palekar on Rabindra Bharati University D Litt

Amol Palekar receives DLitt from RBU VC Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury in Kolkata on Monday. (Source: Express photo) Amol Palekar receives DLitt from RBU VC Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury in Kolkata on Monday. (Source: Express photo)

Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar Monday said he rarely accepted honours, but it was a privilege to be awarded the D.Litt (honoris causa) by Rabindra Bharati University.

“I very rarely accept such honours as I am a bit apprehensive of political colours attached to such awards. But RBU honour is different,” the actor said after being conferred the D Litt.

“In fact, I felt so nice and grateful RBU conferred me this honour at their Jorasanko campus. Because of all the background, this place is associated with Renaissance movement and the new cultural seed that emerged from this soil. This place is associated with a multi-faceted personality, a gigantic personality like Rabindranath Tagore,” said the actor.

The Jorasanko campus of RBU is housed in the family home of Rabindranath Tagore.

Legendary singer Nirmala Mishra and popular Bengali writer Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay were also conferred D. Litt (honoris causa).

