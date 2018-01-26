Husband says he killed her over her ‘excessive use of social media’

“The murder wasn’t planned. He (Surajit) attacked his wife out of anger,” said Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi “The murder wasn’t planned. He (Surajit) attacked his wife out of anger,” said Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi

A day after a woman was found dead in an apartment in Alipore, her husband surrendered at Lalbazar (police headquarters) on Thursday and allegedly confessed to killing her over her use of social media. The accused, Surajit Pal, reached Lalbazar at around 1 am on Thursday and confessed to committing the crime “out of anger”. The deceased, Tumpa Pal (40), was found lying in a pool of blood in the family’s rented house on Alipore Road by the couple’s younger son, Sayan, who was returning home from college. He informed the neighbours, who called Chetla police.

“The murder wasn’t planned. He (Surajit) attacked his wife out of anger,” said Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi.

As per police, Surajit is a generator trader. He had returned home and wanted to talk to his wife, who was allegedly busy on social media.

“He had asked his wife to serve him food, but she was doing something on her mobile. This offended him to an extent that he attacked her with a chopper and then strangulated her. Police officials have recovered a chopper from the house. From the beginning, we were sure that the murderer was known to her, as there was no sign of forceful entry,” said a police officer.

In his confession, Surajit said he had “warned” his wife earlier too. Neighbours claimed that the couple — who have been staying in Chetla since 2014 — would fight frequently. “He had doubts that his wife used to chat with strangers on Facebook and Whatsapp, following which they would frequently fight… He also tried to commit suicide (after killing his wife), but failed and ran to Howrah station, from where he came to Lalbazar and surrendered,” said another officer.

Police had found strangulation marks and injuries on the back of the deceased’s head, and her body was sent for autopsy.

