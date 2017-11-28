Human rights outfits hold convention on Rohingya crisis

(From left) Activists Bolan Ganguly, Sujato Bhadra and Dr Binayak Sen in Kolkata on Monday. Partha Paul (Express Photo) (From left) Activists Bolan Ganguly, Sujato Bhadra and Dr Binayak Sen in Kolkata on Monday. Partha Paul (Express Photo)

Seven human rights organisation held a convention in Kolkata on Monday to protest against the “atrocities” committed against Rohingya Muslims and adopted resolutions to protect their rights.

The activists demanded that the “genocide” of Rohingya must be stopped immediately and that the affected people should be rehabilitated by the Myanmar government. They also demanded action against those responsible for the genocide, besides urging the central government not to send back Rohingya who have entered the country as refugees. The activists also requested the Centre to put pressure on the Myanmar government to accept Rohingya and provide them citizenship.

Human rights activist and national vice-president of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) Dr Binayak Sen, who was present at the convention, gave his support to the demands. “We condemn the inhuman atrocities against Rohingya from our heart. We will try to find solutions to it. On behalf of PUCL, we will support all the resolutions, which were adopted today,” Sen said.

Activist Bolan Ganguly said: “An anti-Muslim atmosphere has been created in the world. We have to fight against creation of such an atmosphere. To do that, we have to create mass awareness on this issue and hit the streets to put pressure on Myanmar government to stop atrocities against Rohingya,” Ganguly said.

The convention was organised by APCR, NAPM, FOD, Bandi Mukti Committee, AIPF, PUCL and CRPP at Moulali Yuva Kendra.

