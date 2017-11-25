Howrah-Saraighata Express: Six youths thrashed, held for taking ‘objectionable photos’ of girl students

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Six youths were thrashed by a group of college students and handed over to Howrah railway police, after they were caught taking photos of some girl students, on an express train on Friday. “Six persons were arrested under Section 354 (outrage of modesty) of the IPC,” said Narendra Nath Dutta, officer-in-charge of Howrah Government Railway Police (GRP). GRP officials said 51 students from Diamond Harbour University were returning to Kolkata from Shillong, where they had participated in a seminar, via the Howrah-Saraighata Express.

A group of youths allegedly boarded the train at Cooch Behar and sat in front of some of the girl students, despite the compartment being relatively empty, officials said. They then allegedly began to take photos of the girls, and shared them on a Whatsapp group. One of the girl students caught them in the act, following which the student group confronted the accused and thrashed them, a police official said. The accused have been identified as Atihar Rahman, Matiyar Rahman, Shahnur Hussain, Nurul Haq, Khabir Miya and Hasan ul Rahman, all residents of Cooch Behar.

“They allegedly started disturbing the girls, and began clicking objectionable photos of some of them… The girls raised an objection, following which other students joined them, and the accused were beaten up badly. The students snatched the mobile phones of the accused and deleted the photos,” said the official.

According to police sources, after the train reached Howrah, the university students informed the GRP, who arrested the accused. Speaking to The Indian Express, railway officials said they try to take up such matters seriously. They also claimed security for female passengers has been ramped up over a period of time.

“Such incidents are a routine affair now. As females, we connect to the victims more and understand their point of view. It’s good that girls are getting bold enough to come and complain, but there are still thousands don’t do so in order to avoid legal and police process. Nothing will change till people’s mindsets change,” a female constable said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App