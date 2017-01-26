Howrah: 26-year-old woman reporter assaulted

A 26-year-old reporter working at a city-based newspaper was seriously injured after she was allegedly physically assaulted by unidentified miscreants in Howrah on Monday. According to police sources, the incident took place near Don Bosco auto stand, under Golabari police station. The victim was returning home after work, and was waiting for an auto when four unknown persons allegedly taunted her. When she objected, the group allegedly came closer to her and tried pulling her bag.

“I initially objected, but then started walking and tried to avoid them. It was a deserted lane, and they also started following me. I then warned them, after which they started laughing, and suddenly one of the guys began thrashing me. Then they all surrounded me. I tried resisting, but they started beating me up. They ran away when they heard the sound of a vehicle nearby,” she said.

The reporter, who received serious injuries to the face, then contacted her office, which informed the police. “The police rushed to the spot, but by that time, they had escaped,” she said. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at Golabari police station for manhandling and assault, an officer said. “We have identified a few suspects, and the investigation is on,” ACP (North) Bhavna Gupta told The Indian Express.

According to police sources, a manhunt was launched to trace out the miscreants. Locals claim the area, which is mostly deserted after 10 pm, has witnessed similar incidents of harassment in the recent past.