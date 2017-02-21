Housing not at cost of schools: CM Mamata Banerjee

On Monday, students of Lila Devi Memorial Institute Secondary School attended school that was ransacked. Partha Paul On Monday, students of Lila Devi Memorial Institute Secondary School attended school that was ransacked. Partha Paul

IN A stern warning, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she will not tolerate any attempt to construct buildings for housing by demolishing schools. Criticising the “trend of vandalising and destroying property”, she said no one would be spared if found involved in such activities. “I am shocked to learn that they tried to demolish the school to construct a housing. Why should they have so much greed? We will not tolerate it. Do not think that I am weak,” she said while addressing a programme in Kolkata. The warning came after Lila Devi Memorial Institute Secondary School at Chinar Park was ransacked, allegedly by the building owner. The students later protested.

On Monday, the school reopened and students attended class in the damaged building. Mamata said the state would rebuild the building. Police, meanwhile, have arrested three people — promoter Mizanur Rehman and his aides Nazmul Wasim and Amanullah Molla — in the case.

Police said Abu Hassan, the owner of the building, had sold the same to Rehman in 2014. Rehman wanted to demolish it and built a residential building. “He had also reportedly paid some amount to school for relocating. But the authorities had sought more time,” said a source.

When contacted, Kaushik Bhattacharya, the headmaster of the school, said: “I am extremely satisfied to find out that the chief minister is concerned about the incident. I am happy that the state government has taken the initiative to restructure the building. But I would also like the government to take the initiative to end promoter raj.”