Hope for peace pinned on Rakhi celebrations in Basirhat, Baduria

AFTER celebrating Rabindra Jayanti in Dhulagarh in May to spread the message of unity, Bangla Sanskriti Manch is set to observe Raksha Bandhan in Basirhat and Baduria, which had witnessed communal violence last month.

Members of the Manch said Hindus and Muslims will tie rakhis on each other in Basirhat and Baduria on August 7.

“From Dhulagarh to the village in Birbhum where Muslims had prevented Hindus from organising Durga Puja, we have always visited areas that had witnessed communal tension to spread the message of peace and communal harmony. In light of the recent communal violence in Basirhat, we will organise a Raksha Bandhan festival there. It will be organised in the affected areas,” Manch president Samirul Islam said.

Last month, Basirhat and Baduria North 24 Parganas districts had witnessed communal violence over a controversial Facebook post.

On May 9, the Manch had Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday at Dhuragarh in Howrah, which had in December last year witnessed communal tension. Then too, Muslims and Hindus had tied rakhis on each other.

“We will invite people, who have always taken a stand for communal harmony, to attend the event in Basirhat. We will invite educationist Miratun Nahar and poet Shankha Ghosh. However, any person who believes in the Bengali culture of maintaining communal harmony is welcome to attend the event,” Islam said.

In July 1905, Viceroy Lord George Curzon had announced the partition of Bengal to separate the Muslim dominated east from the Hindu dominated west. Tagore had protested by encouraging Hindus and Muslims to tie rakhis on each other.

