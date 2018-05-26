Hooghly: TMC leader stabbed to death; mob torches vehicles, houses

Sources in the police said Mrityunjay Bera, who was the deputy panchayat pradhan of Gopinathpur block 2, was stabbed by some assailants near his home on Wednesday. (Representational) Sources in the police said Mrityunjay Bera, who was the deputy panchayat pradhan of Gopinathpur block 2, was stabbed by some assailants near his home on Wednesday. (Representational)

A Trinamool Congress leader was stabbed to death in Hooghly district’s Dhaniakhali area, triggering violent protests by locals who set houses, vehicles and buses on fire Friday.

Sources in the police said Mrityunjay Bera, who was the deputy panchayat pradhan of Gopinathpur block 2, was stabbed by some assailants near his home on Wednesday. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kolkata on Friday.

Following the death, a mob clashed with police and set houses, shops and vehicles ablaze to protest against the incident.

“The situation remained tense throughout the day in the area. Additional forces were called to contain the situation and four fire engines pressed into service,” said a police officer.

Bera’s wife Sipra alleged that her husband’s death was the result of an intra-party feud.

She lodged a police complaint against 15 people on Friday. No one has been arrested so far.

“Whoever is behind the incident will be punished. Police are taking steps to nab the culprits,” said Tapan Dasgupta, TMC district president.

