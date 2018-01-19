Hooghly: Prisoners set jail on fire, clash with guards, 17 hurt

The jail gate set ablaze on Thursday. (Express Photo) The jail gate set ablaze on Thursday. (Express Photo)

A GROUP of prisoners on Thursday set cells on fire at the Hooghly District Correctional Home, leaving at least 17 people, including jail officials and policemen, injured. Nepo Giri — arrested under the NDPS Act — reportedly led the attack when he was brought to the jail at around 5 pm after being produced before a court. Police said the incident took place when Giri and 11 new prisoners were being searched after they entered from the main prison gate.

“Between the main jail gate and the cells, there is a second gate. At the second gate, the prisoners suddenly attacked the two or three jail warders who were frisking them and took away their keys… After assaulting the guards, the prisoners locked the second gate, thereby, trapping the warders between the two gates…,” said a police officer.

“They then started breaking the locks of the cells. Soon, all the others prisoners joined them and set the cells on fire and ransacked the area, including the offices of jail officials and the kitchen,” the officer added.

Following this, the prisoners allegedly opened the gate leading to the cells and again clashed with the trapped guards. They then reportedly set the main prison gate on fire to prevent the police from entering.

“Police tried to enter the jail premises but the main entrance gate was burning and the prisoners were pelting stones. In the process, seven jail officials and 10 police officers sustained injuries,” said CP Ajay Kumar. The police fired tear gas and eventually brought the situation under control after around two hours. Fire tenders were pressed in to control the blaze.

“We have registered a case against those who were involved in the violence,” Kumar said. Senior officers such as IG (Prison) Arun Gupta and CP (Chandannagar) Ajay Kumar visited the jail. Additional police force has been deployed at the jail. Police said Giri, who has been booked in 17 cases, including that of murder and kidnapping, is a former associate of contract killer and extortionist Hubba Shyamal.

