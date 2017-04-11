‘Hill municipality elections likely to be held on May 14’

Elections for several municipalities such as Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong are likely to be held on May 14, according to representatives of state political parties who attended an all-party meeting at the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) in Kolkata on Monday.

The WBSEC had convened the meeting on Monday to discuss municipality elections due in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Mirik, Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali. The counting of votes will likely be on May 17, sources said, adding the WBSEC will hold a news conference on April 13 where the electoral body will likely announce the polling date.

“We have asked State Election Commissioner A K Singh to update the voters’ list before the polls and issue poll notification as soon as possible, as WBSEC had delayed the issue of poll notification. We have also placed our demand that no faulty EVMs be used, and EVMs must be properly checked before being used. The state election commissioner said he would look into the matter. He further said elections will be held on May 14, and the commission will issue notification on April 17,” said senior CPM leader Rabin Deb, who attended the meeting as the Left Front representative.

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Subrata Bakshi and party leader Tapas Roy, who were present at the meet, said the ruling party wanted a free and fair election.

“We want to see a free and fair election in the municipalities. The people of the state are well aware of the law and order situation in West Bengal, and have full faith in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” Bakshi said after the meeting.

Senior party leader Asim Sarkar represented BJP in the meeting, while Debabrata Basu attended on behalf of the Congress.

