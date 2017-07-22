Heavy rains in southern and western parts of Bengal

The Damodar Valley Corporation officials said the Maithon dam was at comfort level and there was no need for water release now as there was not much rain in the upper catchment area. The Damodar Valley Corporation officials said the Maithon dam was at comfort level and there was no need for water release now as there was not much rain in the upper catchment area.

Heavy rains on Saturday lashed the southern and western districts of West Bengal swelling several rivers, but the authorities ruled out any immediate flood threat. Heavy rains were reported from Howrah, Hooghly, West and East Midnapur, and parts of Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura districts, besides Kolkata, officials said. While water logging was reported from various locations, any immediate flood situation was ruled out by the district administrations.

“We have opened two control rooms to monitor each of the districts. Though there are heavy rains, but the situation has improved and we have instructed not to release water from dams,” state Irrigation Minister Rajib Banerjee told PTI. The Damodar Valley Corporation officials said the Maithon dam was at comfort level and there was no need for water release now as there was not much rain in the upper catchment area.

The East Midnapur district administration has issued alert to fishermen for not to venture into the sea. “The monsoon trough is passing through the southern and western districts of West Bengal and as a result isolated places in this region are likely to receive heavy rains in the next five days,” Regional Meteorological Centre Director G K Das said.

