‘He beat me like a dog’: TMCP leader accused of molestation

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

A third-year college student and Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) member has accused the general secretary of a student union at a Hooghly college of molesting and physical abusing her. In a complaint lodged at the Chandannagar Police Commissi-onerate on Wednesday, the woman has alleged that she faced abuse at the hands of Shahid Hasan Khan, also a TMCP member, on multiple occasions.

CCTV footage at the college dated December 4 shows the accused slapping the complainant — also a member of the student union — and kicking her inside the union room. It also showed Khan, who is the son the Rishra Municipality vice-chairman Zahid Hasan Khan, pushing the woman towards the door of the student union room.

“He used to beat me up regularly. Yesterday, he again physically abused me. I was also mentally harassed. He is a heartless person who was beating me like a dog. I feel scared now, as I have been threatened by him. He has threated to kill me and said no one can do anything to him as he is the son of an influential person. I am in the final year and I can’t go to college due to his threats,” the woman told mediapersons on Thursday.

The incident sparked outrage after the CCTV footage was broadcast on television channels on Thursday. College authorities suspended Khan after reviewing the footage, while TMCP state president Jaya Dutta on Thursday said Khan has been removed from the post of general secretary of the students union.

However, no police action has been taken against Khan. Khan, meanwhile, denied the allegations. “It is a conspiracy to tarnish my image. I had always maintained a good relationship with her. Why would I beat her? It was a light-hearted moment and we were making fun of each other. She pushed me and I also pushed her. She is a member of the union and there is no reason I would do any harm to her,” he said.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said he has sought a report in this regard. “I had spoken with our Hooghly district president Tapan Dasgupta and asked him to submit a report in this regard. Although it is old CCTV footage (December 4)… such incidents are unwarranted,” he added.

Opposition leaders slammed the government for not taking action against the accused. “It is just the tip of the iceberg. Such incidents are taking place across the state but are not coming out in the open. The Trinamool Congress is ruling the state in this manner,” said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha. Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty said “a goonda raj is prevailing in the state”.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App