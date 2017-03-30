Haven’t got notice from TMC MP, says West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh

STATE BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that he has not received any notice from Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on his comments that the former had a family relation with TMC MP K D Singh, who has been recently booked in a cheating case.

Abhishek, who is also the nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee, had sent a notice on Tuesday to Ghosh, asking him to apologise within 72 hours for his comments or else he would file a case against him.

“I have not received any such notice. Let it come first then we shall see. Our lawyers will look on the legal aspects of it. This is nothing new. I get legal notices every day,” Ghosh said.

On March 27, Ghosh had said: “There are reports that Abhishek has family relation with Singh. They were also photographed together.”

