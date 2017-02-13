Have no objection to Dilip Ghosh’s criticism: Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen on Sunday, reacting to criticism from the state BJP, said he had no objection to the comments made against him. “I do not have any objection. He (state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh) has done what he felt and has the right to do so,” said Sen, who is also a Bharat Ratna awardee.

Ghosh had, on Saturday, questioned Sen’s contribution. “A fellow Bengali has won the Nobel Prize and we are proud. But what has he done for the state? What has he given to the nation? No one in Bengal understands him. Sen is in a lot of pain because he was removed as the Chancellor of Nalanda University. Such people are spineless and they can be purchased or sold and can stoop to any level,” Ghosh had said.

State Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury said, “When a person is respected and honoured around the globe, who is Dilip Ghosh to question him? They (BJP) cannot think beyond Deendayal Upadhyay, Vir Savarkar and the person who killed Mahatma Gandhi. This is the culture of BJP and RSS. This is the reason why we are seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi humiliating former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.”

BJP National Secretary Sidharth Nath Singh was unavailable for comment.