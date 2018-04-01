Hanuman Jayanti: In Kolkata, few rallies taken out by apolitical groups; BJP, VHP keep it low-key

The ruling Trinamool Congress took out colourful processions and organised Hanuman puja in various parts of the state. (PTI photo/File) The ruling Trinamool Congress took out colourful processions and organised Hanuman puja in various parts of the state. (PTI photo/File)

Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in the state on Saturday went off peacefully with very few processions being taken out. Police sources said that around eight rallies were taken out by various local apolitical groups and all of them were peaceful. This comes after clashes triggered by Ram Navami processions led to the death of four persons in the state.

The BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) kept their celebrations low-key with small-scale programmes at temples and mutts. Police were deployed outside temples to maintain law and order. Police sources said that they had appealed to people to visit Hanuman temples to mark the festival instead of taking part in rallies.

The ruling Trinamool Congress took out colourful processions and organised Hanuman puja in various parts of the state. Senior party leaders and ministers were seen taking part in the celebrations.

Police sources said an armed procession was taken out in Bansberia in Hooghly district by some Hindu outfits. Around 50,000 people participated in it, but the rally ended peacefully, they added.

“If someone is taking out a procession with due permission from police and administration then there shouldn’t be any problem. No religious procession should create law and order problem. If things are peaceful no one will question,” said TMC MLA of Bansberia, Tapan Dasgupta.

