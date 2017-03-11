Gorkhaland Territorial Administration moves Calcutta HC against state govt over ‘delay’ in municipalities polls

THE GORKHALAND Territorial Administration (GTA) has moved the Calcutta High Court against the state government and Election Commission for alleged delay in holding of elections to four municipalities in Darjeeling hills. The case is likely to be heard on March 15. P T Ola, the GTA Executive Sabha member in charge of municipal affairs and urban development, told mediapersons, “On Thursday, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration filed a writ petition against the state government and the state election commissioner, challenging their decision to not hold elections in four hill municipalities without citing any reason.”

The five-year term for the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseon and Mirik municipalities had come to an end in December, last year.

GTA officials maintained that elections to these bodies should have been held at least six months before their tenure were over. “They had started the process, like publishing the roster (notifying reservations in wards), but ultimately elections were not held. The government instead appointed administrators,” said Ola. GTA officials also alleged that they were not informed of the decision to appoint administrators.

In September, last year, the Supreme Court had agreed to examine the plea of GTA, challenging the West Bengal government’s refusal to transfer administrative power and various subjects to it, in spite of a tripartite agreement that was reached between the state and Centre in 2011.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice T S Thakur, had asked the senior counsel P P Rao as well as counsel Shamik Sanjawala — appearing for GTA member Binay Tamang — to place before the court the notification which had been issued the West Bengal government in 2011, in which it had promised a transfer of power through a memorandum of agreement (MoU) at the tripartite meeting.

The MoU for the creation of GTA was signed on July 18, 2011 at Pintail Village near Siliguri in the presence of then Union home minister P Chidambaram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders.

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri alleged, “The state government’s delay in holding civic polls is a murder of democracy. By appointing administrators to run the municipalities, the government is actually working towards increasing Trinamool Congress’ support base in the hills.”