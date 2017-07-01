BJP traders’ cell spreads awareness about GST

With the Centre and Mamata Banerjee governments crossing swords over implementation of GST, the state BJP’s traders’ cell has been raising awareness about the tax reforms among small and medium traders of Bengal.

“Our traders’ cell has been engaging in this initiative for a long time. With GST being imposed from July 1, there is a need to reach out to small and medium businesses in a bigger way and make them understand what GST is all about. There is a lot of confusion among traders regarding what will be the actual rate of tax, how much will be the difference from the previous tax slabs. We will help the traders with facts and figures,” said state BJP Secretary Sayantan Basu.

The BJP leader informed that the party would organise workshops and engage in discussions with various traders’ organisations. “They should know the benefits of GST and for that we will organise special workshops in association with various traders’ organisations,” Basu said.

He also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her relentless opposition to the implementation of GST from July 1 and said a lot of misinformation was being spread about GST.

“She has been strongly opposing the GST and saying a lot of things about it that are not true. We will tell traders not to pay heed to what the state government is saying because it is spreading lies about GST,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App