Groups clash in Kolkata’s posh Palm Avenue: Youth thrashed, 12 booked for attempt to murder

A violent clash between two rival groups at the upscale Palm Avenue in Kolkata’s Karaya left a 22-year-old in critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted with hockey sticks and iron rods on Wednesday night. Sources said the clash was a fallout of a dispute as one of the groups had asked the other, which controls illegal construction in the area, for a share of the profits. Twelve people have been booked on charges of rioting, attempt to murder and unlawful assembly. The main accused has been arrested, while a hunt is on for the remaining 11.

Around 12.30 am on Thursday, a group of youths, all residents of Jigna Gali, boarded a bus to Digha where they planned to continue their Eid celebrations. The rival group, led by main accused Sanaur Hossain and Azgar Hussain alias Baa, allegedly stopped the bus and dragged one of the youths, Zubair Hussain, out and began to beat him up.

“Zubair (22) was beaten up by at least ten people with hockey sticks, wickets and iron rods. They had a revolver too. He was bleeding profusely. The group later fled from the spot, leaving him on the road. He was first taken to National Medical College. He was so critical that the hospital refused him. He was refused by two more hospitals and finally admitted in a private hospital in Mukundpur. He has been kept in the critical care unit,” Zahid Hussain, a local, told The Indian Express.

Wasim, Zubair’s brother, alleged that the accused attacked his brother to spread fear. “Zubair is an auto driver. A few of his family members might be into promoting and construction work, but he had nothing to do with that. He was made a victim by goons so that no one speaks up against illegal construction,” another local told The Indian Express.

Locals late ransacked Sanaur’s house and damaged vehicles.

“The accused, Sanaur Hossain, Chottu, Tafiq, Gulzar and others attempted to kill one Zubair Ali alias SK Sakhawat at Palm Avenue. A case under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered. Investigation is on,” Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg told The Indian Express.

