Govt dividing Hindu society, promoting fundamentalism, says VHP leader in Kolkata

Surendra Jain on Tuesday. (Source: Partha Paul) Surendra Jain on Tuesday. (Source: Partha Paul)

ACCUSING the Mamata government of “dividing Hindu society and promoting fundamentalism”, the VHP on Tuesday warned the state government that the “more it tries to put activists of Sangh Parivar behind bars, the more they will grow in numbers”. Training his guns on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, VHP international joint general secretary Surendra Jain slammed the state government for arresting activists of Sangh Parivar who took part in Ram Navami rallies.

“The more you arrest our activists and lodge cases against them, the more they will grow in numbers. We are giving you warning that if you do not mend your ways, the people of the state will not accept you for long,” he told mediapersons.

The VHP leader was in the city to attend a religious meet, which was organised to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti.

Jain went on to accuse Mamata of “turning a blind eye to Muharram processions and appeasing Muslims for votebank politics”. “On one hand, the government hikes the salary of Imams and on the other, it changed the word ‘Ramdhenu’ to ‘Rangdhenu’. One day, she will change the names of people who have ‘Ram’ in their name,” he said.

He added: “The government turns a blind eye when minors carry arms in Muharram processions. But, when similar exercise in followed during Ram Navami, action is taken against us. Why does the government stay silent on such occasions?”

“You do not lodge cases against people responsible for the violence in Malda. You will shorten the duration of idol immersion in Hooghly during Durga Puja due to Muharram. Is this not polarisation? You are dividing the Hindu society. You are promoting fundamentalism,” Jain alleged.

On the Ram temple issue, Jain said a law would be enacted in the Parliament to build the same. “We have faith in the government. It is its commitment as well. Moreover, Ayodhya is in UP and Yogi (Adityanath) is there. Just after taking oath as CM, he had said that building of a huge Ram temple is the mission of his life and he will fulfil it at any cost. I think the combination of (Prime Minister) Modi and Yogi will soon give shape to the dream of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said.

Referring to the Supreme Court suggesting an out-of-court settlement into the temple issue, Jain said, “After the Supreme Court’s suggestion, the Muslim Personal Law Board, Sunni Wakf Board and Babri Masjid Action Committee said that there would be no dialogue. Our stand is that there is no other way to build a Ram temple than to pass a law in Parliament.”

Asked how the Centre will pass the legislation, as it lacks a majority in Rajya Sabha, the VHP leader said, “There have been several instances in the past when bills were passed by a joint session in the Parliament. When it comes to the construction of the Ram temple, a bill can be passed through a joint session of both houses. Nothing is impossible. Modiji has a habit of throwing up surprises. You have seen the surgical strikes. Now, it is possible that one fine day, you may see a surprise in this regard in newspapers.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now