Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi slams TMC government: ‘They should look in mirror, remove dirt from their faces’

A day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit out at him for allegedly flouting the Constitution, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi hit back telling them to “remove the dirt from their faces”. “They should go to the washroom, look at their faces in the mirror and remove the dirt from their faces,” the Governor said without naming anyone. “They should stop throwing mud on the office of the governor. Now please stop mudslinging targeting the office of the governor.”

The Governor was speaking on the sidelines of an event in Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas. Tripathi and the government have often collided in the past. The latest flashpoint occurred after the Governor wrote to Malda administration expressing his desire to hold a meeting to oversee development and the law and order situation there. This did not go down well with the TMC.

“The governor has gone beyond his jurisdiction, which is prescribed in the Constitution. He bypassed the chief minister’s office. His act goes against the Constitution and he has flouted it. By crossing his constitutional duty as prescribed in article 153 of Indian Constitution, he has not only acted as the spokesperson of the Central government but also acted as a spokesperson of the ruling party at the Centre,” said state education minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday.

Party MPs Derek O’ Brien and Dinesh Trivedi too protested the Governor’s move and brought the matter to the attention of Parliament. They may meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the issue. “Governor cannot be the super chief minister,” Trivedi had remarked on Tuesday.

