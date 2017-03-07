Government seals nursing home in Falta that ‘kept babies before being sold’

JEEVANDEEP NURSING Home at Falta in South-24 Parganas district, allegedly involved in child trafficking, was on Monday sealed by the health department. Sources in the police said babies were kept in the nursing home before they could be sold. “Babies would be collected and kept at the nursing home, which used to be a safe house, till a customer was found,” said ASP (West) Chandra Shekhar Bardhan. Last Saturday, police had arrested one Pradip Khan from Falta on charges of child trafficking.

This was after three babies went missing from Jeevandeep Nursing Home — run by him — in the last two days. A case was started against Khan and his father Harisadhan, who was also arrested.

“Shyamal Baidya and his wife Sabitri were also arrested late Saturday. The Baidya couple apparently had links to the Baduria (North-24 Parganas) child trafficking racket. Three newborns were recovered from a roadside bush at Tentulia in Falta in November, last year, just after Baduria case came to limelight,” said a police officer.

“After Khan and his father were arrested, we got leads about the couple. They acted as middleman between the nursing home authorities and the customers,” the officer added.